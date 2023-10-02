Investors don’t pay for the land acquired for projects - BPA explains

Business News of Monday, 2 October 2023

At the start of any infrastructural project, acquisition of land is the major thing to secure before any project takes off.



Procurement of land can be fraught with several challenges after buying it at a high price which takes a chunk of the investors' money.



To alleviate this burden on investors in the Bono and Savannah regions, the Bui Power Authority (BPA) has come up with a strategy called Shareholding Partnership Arrangement where the Authority provides land to investors for free.



According to the Deputy Director of Lands and Impact at Bui Power Authority, Eric Opoku Acheampong, the partnership arrangement gives investors the chance to invest more money into a project as that of the land procurement would also be pumped into the project.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech programme, the Deputy Director of Lands and Impact at Bui Power Authority told the host, Ernestina Serwaa Asante that, “Normally when people want to invest in projects, land become an issue and because Bui Power, our lands are safe, secure and no frustrations from other people…that free mode is created here. When we give you land, you are secured and have the peace of mind to develop."



“Based on the arrangement we go into with investors, they don’t have to pay anything for the land. We enter into an arrangement we call Shareholding Partnership Arrangement where we give you the land as our intake in the investment that the person is about to develop so you have a holiday to use that money you would have used in procuring a land to then invest in whatever project…" he stated on BizTech.



Speaking on BPA's partnership with a Chinese company to establish a cashew factory at Bui, Mr Opoku Acheampong noted that the raw materials needed to keep Bui Cashew Limited running would be sourced locally.



He explained that the Bui enclave was predominantly a cashew rming area, therefore, managers of the factory would buy from the smallholder farmers.



Also, Bui Cashew Limited is expected to employ 250 people.



SA/MA



