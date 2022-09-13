Investing $2 million in Accra sky train project reckless - Agbodza

Business News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ranking Member on Roads and Transport Committee, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has tongue-lashed the management of Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) for being impulsive on the Accra sky train project.



He stressed that it was reckless for the management of GIFF to pay $2 million to Africa Investor Holdings Limited when feasibility studies on the project had not been completed.



According to him, the move taken by GIFF management was a breach of Article 181 of the 1992 constitution.



It states that any government entity that intends to enter into an economic venture with an international organisation must seek approval from Parliament.



Speaking on behalf of the Minority in Parliament, he said, “For the board and management of GIIF not actually seeing a business plan that was bankable, proven that there was a feasibility and an appraisal and funding security for the project and yet went ahead and put in $2 million is an act of recklessness."



He added that “I think that the recommendation by the Auditor-General that the board and management of GIIF should monitor and find out if they can recoup this $2 million is a slap on the back of the management.”



Kwame Governs Agbodza also called for the prosecution of the board and management of the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) for paying $2 million to Africa Investor Holdings Limited for the Accra Sky Train project.



"We are asking the A-G that you have done half of the job; invoke the powers that you have to call for the prosecution of those persons managing the GIIF who took this reckless decision,” he said.



The Minority's comment comes on the back of the Auditor-General's report that shows that government 2019 paid an amount of money to acquire shares in the Sky train company established in Mauritius.



Per the report, "Africa Investor Holdings Limited incorporated a Special Purpose Vehicle in Mauritius for the purposes of establishing Ghana Sky Train Limited to develop the Accra Sky Train Project through a concession on design, build, finance and operate arrangement," Daily Graphic reported.



