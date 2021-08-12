Invest in the capital, stock and money markets – SEC woos investors

Business News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Securities and Exchange Commission has assured investors of a renewed confidence in the capital, stock and money markets even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.



Deputy Director-General of the Commission, Paul Ababio in an interaction with the B&FT newspaper monitored by GhanaWeb pointed that though the markets have remained volatile as a result of rhe pandemic, investors should be keen on making investments as recent development reimpose confidence in the sector.



“I think confidence is coming back gradually. We have seen the stock market pick up again. It went down right before COVID-19. There were concerns about the US raising interest rates which led the flight to quality. There was some turbulence around the elections. Now that those are over, we have seen interest in the market pick up again.”



He pointed that the asset under management regime is up year-on-year while the fixed income market is currently witnessing historical volumes.



“And overall, asset under management is actually up, year-on-year; and this year, as well, is on track to see record growth. On the fixed income market side, we have seen transaction volumes exceed historical records. So overall, I think the confidence is coming back,” he said.