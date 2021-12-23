Invest in baseline cybersecurity measures – Business operators advised

Business News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Incidents of cyber fraud remain high



Critical cybersecurity investments required for businesses, CSA



Public urged to report suspicious cyber-criminal activity



Acting Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako has urged business owners to invest in baseline cybersecurity measures to boost their operations.



According to him, it is critical for businesses irrespective of size to consider cybersecurity as a critical risk and governance issue.



In an end-of-year statement copied to GhanaWeb, the D-G of the Cyber Security Authority called for awareness creation among employees to curb incidences of cyber fraud.



“As we prepare for the new year, we encourage every business, no matter the size, to consider cybersecurity as a critical risk and governance issue by investing in baseline cybersecurity measures including awareness creation among employees,” portions of the statement read.



“The CSA has launched the Directive for the Protection of Critical Information Infrastructure which establishes baseline cybersecurity measures for all designated Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) owners. CII owners are mandated to comply with this Directive to ensure the protection of Ghana’s CIIs,” it added.



Dr Antwi-Boasiako said that in 2022, the Cyber Security Authority is hopeful for the formal adoption of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) which will provide a clear national direction for Ghana’s cybersecurity development in the next four years.



“We will continue to leverage on collaboration including working closely with the private sector, civil society organisations and our international partners to implement the Cybersecurity Act, 2020,” he added.



The Cyber Security Authority further entreated the public to remain circumspect when surfing the internet, using online platforms and others as well as report cybersecurity issues and seek guidance on cybersecurity matters from the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) of the CSA.