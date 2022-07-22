Invest in Africa – Adesina to US investors

Business News of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

African Development Bank chief Akinwumi Adesina has urged investors at the U.S.-Africa Business Summit in Marrakech, Morocco to invest in Africa because the continent is a secure, competitive, and profitable market.



He said U.S. investments were critical for accelerating infrastructure development on the continent. “This is an opportune time for American investments in Africa, at scale,” Adesina said adding “Tomorrow cannot wait. Africa’s time is now. Africa’s future is bright. We are open for business, and we welcome you with wide open arms.”



The U.S. Corporate Council on Africa partnered with Morocco to organize the summit on the theme: “Building Forward Together.”



The event brought together international investors and corporate executives. Dignitaries and global leaders included U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who addressed delegates via a video message.



“We are focused on the urgent need to increase food production and exports with and within Africa,” Harris said, adding that public-private partnerships could play a key role.



She noted that strengthening the U.S. relationship with countries across Africa was of critical importance.



"President Joe Biden and I are looking forward to welcoming leaders from across the African continent to Washington DC, from December 13th through the 15th, for the United States-Africa Leaders Summit,” she said.