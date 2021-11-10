Invest for Jobs partners Jobberman Ghana to drive special initiative on training and job creation

Business News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: Jobberman Ghana

Invest for Jobs, an initiative of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development has partnered with Ghana's number one online recruitment platform, Jobberman Ghana.



Invest for Jobs is leveraging on Jobberman's expertise in human capital development to provide training and jobs to 300 unemployed graduates. Invest for Jobs is the brand of the Special Initiative on Training and Job Creation, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), GmbH among others.



The partnership is aimed at contributing to the Special Initiative's objective of improving economic conditions in selected locations and industry sectors in Ghana, as well as promoting investment for jobs.



Harry Antarakis, Chief Executive Officer of Jobberman Ghana, stated that "This partnership is a groundbreaking feat that dawns the jobs creation ecosystem with the needed insights, capacity improvements and key actions in generating sustainable growth that democratises employment opportunities and hiring in Ghana. We are very proud to be part of this impact-led initiative."



Over the period of the partnership, the institutions will work to fulfill the set programme objective of providing improved access to innovative, demand-oriented employment facilitation in micro, small and medium-sized enterprises as well as increasing the job creating-growth of Ghanaian and European enterprises in Ghana.



On the 11th of November, Jobberman will host the Invest for Jobs - C-suite coffee chat to bring leading public and private tertiary institutions in Ghana in contact with Human Resource Managers from an array of sectors.



"The event aims at sensitising, educating, and creating networking opportunities for Human Resource Managers and Tertiary Education Administrators. This falls in line with the Invest for Jobs's objective of enabling capacity building and development workshops while ensuring that the target audience is matched with the right candidates to meet the objectives of their business," said Anne-Marie Castel-Langefeld, Head of Component "Business & Invest" at Invest for Jobs.



"Therefore, the German Cooperation is pleased to support Jobberman's initiative with an amount of GHc564,600 to bridge the gap between academia and industry and to place 300 unemployed by the end of 2021."