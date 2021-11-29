Introduction of e-levy unnecessary - Asiedu Nketia

Business News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Government introduces a 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions



E-levy to widen country's tax net, Ofori-Att



You are incentive to the plight of Ghanaians, Asiedu Nketia



The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has described the newly introduced tax on all electronic transactions in the 2022 budget as unnecessary.



He furthered that the 1.75% tax on electronic transactions amidst the economic hardship, shows that the Akufo-Addo-led government is insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.



Speaking on Neat FM over the weekend, Asiedu Nketia suggested that the e-levy could be introduced in future when the economy bounces back to normal.



He said, “E-levy is not needed now, that is my argument. I am not saying perpetually electronic transactions should not be taxed in future...but currently, in such challenging times, it is a mark of insensitivity to impose this tax.”



It would be recalled that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on November 17, 2021, announced the introduction of 1.75% tax on all electronic transactions during the 2022 budget reading.



According to him, this new directive forms part of strategies to widen the country’s tax net.



He added that the 1.75% tax is also to enhance financial inclusion and protect the vulnerable in the country.



Though this e-levy has received public backlash, the Finance Minister has said government will find a way to win the cooperation of the Minority in parliament to accept the e-levy.



