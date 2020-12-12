Press Releases of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Introducing Virtual Views outdoor cinema

Virtual Views is the first drive-in cinema of its kind in Accra and was created in response to the closure of traditional cinemas and entertainment facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Located at the creative hub, Untamed Empire (close to Action Chapel) the event welcomes families, couples, and groups of friends to enjoy a movie experience from the comfort and safety of their own car.



Confectionary items including food, drinks, and snacks can be ordered from vendors (Yabos, Rocky Treasures, Kookies & Kream, Paradise Sun Snacks, Bakerella, The Buzz Stop & Meltdown popsicles), and are delivered directly to you in your car at the event, meaning that there is no need for patrons to exit their cars, to fully respect and observe social-distancing and COVID protocols.



The outdoor cinema is expected to attract a large audience spanning from the youth in Accra to families with young children and couples of all ages looking for an exciting new avenue filled with a thrilling experience.



To ensure customers can truly enjoy the movie in comfort, the sound is directly transmitted to each and every car via the car radio. This rids the annoyance of mosquitoes during night-time, as windows can remain wound up, as well as being distinctive feature of the Virtual View experience.



Patrons wishing to get the most out of the experience with a close view are invited to purchase premium tickets at 80GHS per person, which gives access to front row parking, as well as a free blanket.



Regular tickets are priced at GH¢50.00 per person or you can purchase a group package for GH¢200 per car for up to 5 people.



Weekly movie schedules and screening times and dates will be announced on the Montgomery Cinema Instagram page.

