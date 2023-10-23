International airlines apply to government to operate direct flights to Kumasi Airport - Report

Business News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Transport Minister, Alhassan Tampuli has disclosed that some international airlines have applied to the Government of Ghana requesting for permission to commence direct flights from their respective destinations to the Kumasi International Airport.



According to a Joy Business report, the move comes on the back of a surge in passenger traffic at the Kokota International Airport with passengers seeking to continue to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



Speaking during an event to mark 90 years of the existence of Air France across the world, the deputy minister said the development has further been propelled by recent infrastructure at the airports to meet international standards.



“The work on aviation infrastructure is only targeted at the Kumasi Airport, but all the regional facilities as well as Kotoka International Airport. We are also targeting work at domestic terminals as well” Alhassan Tampuli is quoted by Joy Business.



He further noted that applications have also been received by government from other airlines seeking to operate direct flights into the country.



“We have received applications from Spain and Italy in terms of airlines wanting to fly directly to Accra,” Tampuli added.



The Deputy Transport Minister said government will continue to make efforts towards making Ghana a regional hub in West Africa for aviation while increasing passenger traffic though the needed aviation infrastructure.



MA



Watch the latest edition of BizTech below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.