Insurance Industry donates blood to stock blood bank

Business News of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

About 150 Chief Executive Officers in the insurance industry led by the Commissioner of Insurance, Dr Justice Yaw Ofori has come together to launch a blood donation exercise.



The exercise, which is expected to be done annually, is to help stock the National Blood Service.



The blood donation followed an appeal by the National Blood Service to the National Insurance Commission (NIC)to help stock the blood bank.



Dr Ofori said the blood donation by players in the Insurance industry would be done across the country and it is expected to end on October 14, 2021, under the hashtag “Donate blood, save a life; if you, do it for someone, you do it for yourself”.



He said without human lives, there would be no insurance, as businesses depended on lives for their insurance business.



“The blood bank approached us that they needed some blood because they were running out of stock so we decided to lead a campaign for the insurance industry to help stock it.



“What I am doing today will benefit someone, but if I should also need blood someday, someone’s own will also help me and that is why everyone must get involved,” he stated.



Dr Ofori said the exercise would be replicated in all branches of the NIC across the country.



People who donated blood at the launch were staff of the NIC, Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana, Ghana Insurers Association, Insurers Brokers of Ghana, Ghana Insurance College, among others



Dr Dillys John Teye, Director of the Southern Zonal Area of the National Blood Services, commended the National Insurance Commission and urged people to emulate the gesture and donate blood voluntarily, saying, “there is always blood shortages at the blood bank.”