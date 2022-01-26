Insurance Commission cautions public against unapproved ‘Akwaaba Insurance’

Business News of Wednesday, 26 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) has warned the public that it has not approved Akwaaba Insurance.



Reports indicated that by the end of first quarter 2022, all international travellers arriving in Ghana through the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) will be compelled to roll-on to a compulsory insurance cover known as the ‘Akwaaba’ insurance policy.



A consortium of three Ghanaian insurance companies – State Insurance Company PLC (SIC), Enterprise Insurance and GLICO Insurance Company – will oversee implementation of the policy, Managing Director of SIC Insurance PLC, Stephen Oduro, disclosed to the B&FT.



“Per provisions of the policy, every traveller coming into the country will be required to purchase the insurance regardless of the duration of stay and nationality,” he indicated.



A statement issued on Tuesday January 25 indicated that “It has come to the notice of the National Insurance Commission (NIC) that a publication on the above-mentioned product which is purported to be mandatory for all international travelers arriving in Ghana effective end of first quarter 2022 is being circulated.



“The NIC wishes to advise the general public that the said ‘Akwaaba Insurance’ has not been approved by the Commission and as such any publication to that effect should be disregarded.”