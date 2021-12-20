Institutions that fail to use GIFMIS from 2022 to be sanctioned – Controller and Accountant-General

Business News of Monday, 20 December 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Institutions that fail to use the Ghana Integrated Financial Management System (GIFMIS) to process financial transactions from next year will face the requisite sanctions, Controller and Accountant-General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, has cautioned.



According to him, no excuse for the non-usage of the system would be accepted.



He was speaking in Accra last Friday at this year’s Thanksgiving and a Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols for staff of the Department.



On the Department’s performance in 2021, Mr Kwaning-Bosompem stated that, “out of a total of GH¢3,290,150.70 reported unearned salaries, GH¢3,129,135.58 (representing 95 percent) were recovered within the reporting period.”



This, he said, formed that of the Department’s mission to protect the public purse in line with the government efforts to curb corruption among public institutions and the country at large.



Again, to ensure efficiency in accounting systems in all Government Departments, he indicated that a review for the update of the chart of accounts has commenced.



The review was to align the Chat of Accounts to conform to the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS) Accrual Basis Financial Reporting, to facilitate the production of financial statements on a full accrual basis.



He warned that workers who portray a laid-back attitude at the Department in the coming year would be punished.



This, he said, was a measure to ensure discipline among workers as the Department strives to increase public satisfaction with the work they do.



He indicated that while structures including a state of the art Client Service Unit and the institution of an awards scheme (next year) would be necessary for achieving such a goal, the Department would not contain indiscipline workers.



“Let me quickly remind everyone that those who exhibit lackadaisical attitude, coming late to work, loitering around etc. shall suffer the appropriate disciplinary actions,” he said.



He, however, noted that to achieve continuous improvement and innovation to increase public satisfaction, there was the need to recognize and reward staff who work assiduously towards the achievement of the organization’s set goals.



To this end, Mr Kwaning-Bosompem, said, “I will institute an award system to spur on staff to give off their best, come 2022.”



Still, on the issue of motivation, he indicated that there was ongoing promotion interviews for 1,336 staff of different grades after many staff had been on the same grades for more than five years.



“The ongoing promotion interviews are a big source of motivation for my staff and I want to thank the Head of Service again for the various roles he played in this exercise,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the Controller used the occasion to congratulate staff who have proceeded on retirement this year and expressed appreciation to them “for their meritorious service to the state.”