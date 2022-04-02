Institution of Engineering donates GH¢50,000 to Apiate Support Fund

Business News of Saturday, 2 April 2022

The Ghana Institution of Engineering (GHiE) led by the President, Ing. Rev. Prof. Charles Anum Adams has donated GH¢50,000 to the Apiate Support Fund to help with the reconstruction of the community and the restoration of livelihoods.



Presenting the cheque to the Committee at a brief meeting during their Engineering Week Celebration, on Thursday, 31st March 2022, Ing. Rev. Prof. Charles Anum Adams expressed his gratitude to the fund for honoring their invitation, adding that their donation came at the behest of the Chairman, Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee's request through a letter, for their support.



He remarked that the unfortunate incident at Apiate came to the attention of GHiE, and the proactiveness of the leadership of his institution led to the mobilization of funds to help in the restoration of livelihoods.



The President of the association also hinted that his outfit was ready to assist beyond the monetary contribution they have made.



“If there are students who want to learn STEM or robotics, we are ready to assist with that to help them learn and become engineers. We will discuss with our membership and our companies to see what they can all bring on board “.



Receiving the donation, the Chairman of the Apiate Support Fund Committee, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee acknowledged the kind gesture and commended the association.



She added that the association "has shown the way by giving such a hefty amount. And not from the fact that you have some funds sitting somewhere but by your ability mobilise in such a short notice."



She maintained that the committee’s Terms of Reference is to solicit for sufficient funds and ensure that the funds are disbursed with integrity and transparency and also ensuring that the community have a sustainable livelihood, which will drift from a hand-to-mouth livelihood.



Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee again assured that the donation from Ghana Institution of Engineering will be used for its intended purpose.