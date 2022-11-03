Inhabitants of Cape Coast hoard gas ahead of Christmas

Business News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: atlfmnews.com

This new month has seen the dawn of new prices when it comes to fuel products.



As of Tuesday, November 1, 2022, GOIL and Total Energies started selling petrol at 17.99 Ghana cedis (GHS) per litre and diesel at 23.49 Ghana cedis per litre. This is higher than the price of diesel fuel in Ghana at the GOIL fuel pumps as of October 26th when it stood at 15.99 Ghanaian cedis (GHS) per litre.



Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) is now selling at GHS 8.40, meanwhile, about two weeks ago it was selling at GHS 8.00.



The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) on Monday predicted a 10 percent increase in prices of LPG with petrol and diesel likely to see an increase between GHS 3 and GHS 8 effective Tuesday, November 1, 2022.



According to COPEC, this has been as a result of the international price movements of petroleum products.



But some drivers, speaking to ATL FM NEWS are appealing to the government to do something about the fuel prices as the increment is affecting their business.



Speaking to one of the workers with the KI Energy gas station in Cape Coast, the news team gathered that many inhabitants of Cape Coast have begun hoarding gas ahead of the Christmas festivities.



According to him, many who fear the price of the LPG may increase again are currently buying more of the product to save for the festive season.



Meanwhile, the worker who pleaded to be anonymous lamented the current economic situation in the country and called on the government to intensify its efforts at redeeming the situation.