Information lives on the internet forever – Cybersecurity expert warns

Business News of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A Cybersecurity Expert, David Gyedu, has cautioned Ghanaians to be careful of cyber threats in order to protect their data and information from theft, damage, and attacks.



His warning comes after the increasing reliance on the internet which has led to increased cyberattacks such as ransomware, cyber theft, banking fraud, cyber espionage, and other attacks targeted at critical information infrastructure.



Speaking on the GTV’s Breakfast Show, the CEO of DK Cyber Zone Ghana said internet users should not share too much information and personal details on the internet.



“Every 39 seconds, there is an attack ongoing on the internet and some of these are the password attack, malware, phishing, and attackers trying to get your credentials online, trying to find a way to dupe you.”



“If today, you live on the internet or are doing something on social media, you just have to be aware that there are attackers attacking you. What you have to note is set a strong password and also enable two-step verification on every platform,” he advised on Friday, October 15, 2021



According to Mr. Gyedu, people should create strong passwords and share information with care because there is no delete button on the internet.



“The internet has got no delete button. Anything that comes on the internet lives on the internet forever and you can never delete it. So you have to be very careful about that.”



“You have to take note of three things when setting a password—make sure it’s unique, has got upper and lower letters, contains characters, strong and changed periodically.”



He also advised checking presence on the internet.



“People should also check their presence on the internet. Go to your settings on social media, accounts and check where your device is logged in. Most times, we are using our social media accounts with a lot of people that we don’t know. When you get there you have the opportunity to log them off.”, the Cybersecurity Expert advised.