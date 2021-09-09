Info Minister swears in new GPCL board and charges them to consolidate gains

Business News of Thursday, 9 September 2021

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has sworn in 6 new board members of the Ghana Publishing Company Limited (GPCL).



At a brief ceremony in Accra on Thursday 9th September 2021, Mr Oppong Nkrumah tasked the new board members to consolidate the gains the company has made in the last four years to strategically position it as the spearhead of the publishing industry in Ghana.



“As you start this new tenure, one of the first things I will like you to do is to work hard to consolidate the gains that have been achieved so far in the first term. We must build on the kind of transformation that was started. Particularly, we must improve on the volumes of business that the organization is doing and the financial returns that it is bringing. We need to focus on the efficiency programmes that have been introduced so that we can build higher height on it,” he stressed.



The GPCL in the last few years has undergone a structural transformation. The company that previously was challenged and could not fully execute its printing and publishing mandate has been revamped and retooled as the principal state printing and publishing institution solely responsible for printing and publishing government works.



This the Minister expressed optimism at the prospects of the publishing company challenging the newly reconstituted board members to continue this path of progress and as well ensure strong corporate governance to guide and promote sound governance and institutional performance.



According to him, the only way GPCL can function properly is when the company is able to take to digitization as a way of keeping in tune with consumer demands challenging the new board members to infuse best practices in the publishing industry into the management of the publishing company to make it one of the profitable State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in the country.



The board is chaired by Dr Daniel Owusu-Ansah and has the following members; Mr David Boateng Asante, Hon. Paul Twum-Barimah, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Mad. Lawuratu Musah-Saaka and Mrs. Beatrice Barwuah.