Inflation rises to 15.7%, second highest since 2019

Business News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Housing, Water, and other fuels record largest price increase of 25.4%



High inflation suggests high cost of living



Transport hits 18.3%



The Ghana Statistical Service has announced that inflation for February 2022 has increased to 15.7% from a previous 13.9% in January.



Inflation is the rise in general price levels of goods and services within a particular period.



The 15.7% recorded in February indicates a 1.8% increase from January this year, showing that prices are increasing sharply within a short period.



Addressing journalists, government statistician, Samuel Kobina Annim stated that this is the second-highest inflation rate recorded since the rebasing of the CPI and inflation in August 2019.



The highest was recorded during the COVID-19 period between the months of March and April 2020 when the variation was 2.8 percentage points.



Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other fuels recorded the largest price increase in February of 25.4 per cent.



Transport was up 18.3%.



Prices of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages rose by 17.4% after rising only 13.7% the previous month, all above the national average of 15.7%.



Mr Annim intimated that Ghana needs to desist from addressing inflation from a single perspective since the various regions have different drivers of inflation.



He stated that food inflation drove inflation in five regions in the north while non-food price drove inflation in the southern part of the country.



"As a country, we should not address inflation from a one one-size-fits-all perspective. From the global perspective, I don't think Ghana can isolate itself from what is happening, in terms of the potential impact of especially on fuel and transport as a division of our computation," Mr Annim said.