Inflation rate for July hits of 31.7% - GSS

Business News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Statistical Service has announced that the inflation rate for July has climbed to an all-time high of 31.7 percent.



This has been attributed to the increasing depreciation of the cedi which has led to the increase in the cost of imports.



Imported goods such as cooking oil and gasoline due to the war in Ukraine, dollar strength and extreme weather caused the rise in the inflation rate from 29.8 percent in June.



More soon...