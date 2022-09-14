Inflation likely to hit 40% by November 2022 – Ato Forson on transport fare increment

Business News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

A ranking member of government’s finance committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, has forecast Ghana’s inflation to hit 40% by November 2022 if transport fares increase by 30% on September 21, 2022, as stated by transport operators.



His comments come after the GPRTU announced a 30% increment of transport fares effective September 21, 2022.



According to them, this has been due to the increase in fuel prices.



The Ghana Statistical Service also announced that consumer inflation for August 2022 hit 33.9% from 31.7% in July.



This is the highest rate that has been recorded in 21 years.



According to the GSS, food and transportation were the main drivers of inflation.



Ato Forson described the 21-year high rate of inflation as “terrible”.



He wrote on his Twitter page on September 14, 2022: “inflation likely to hit 40% in November 2022 if the 30% increment in fares starts on September 21, 2022.”





