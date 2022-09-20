Inflation hikes: Why can't government adopt pragmatic steps like developed nations? - IEA asks

Business News of Tuesday, 20 September 2022

The Institute of Economic Affairs has questioned the government of Ghana’s ability to prescribe sustainable solutions to Ghana’s economic challenges, just like other countries in the world that are going through similar economic challenges.



According to him, the government needs to address the key factors that have led to the hike in the inflation rate of the country in recent times.



The Institute stated that other countries have implemented strategies and policies that are targeted toward reducing the current hardships on their citizens.



Inflation for the month of August currently stands at 33.9%.



A statement by the IEA on September 19, 2022, said: “Countries around the world, including major economies, where inflation tends to be mostly demand-driven, and where demand-management approaches, such as IT, may be more appropriate tools, have resorted to interventions directed to the supply factors attendant to Covid-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war. The US has passed the Inflation Reduction Act.



“The new UK Prime Minister has imposed caps on energy prices for two years. France has capped fuel prices and limited electricity tariff increases to 4%. If these countries are taking these unorthodox and innovative measures to cushion their citizens, who are far richer than us, why can’t our policymakers be equally proactive?” he queried.



The IEA also noted that the Bank of Ghana’s IT framework for dealing with inflation has not been able to properly deal with the situation.



“We have repeatedly pointed out the inadequacy of the IT framework in dealing with these supply and cost drivers of inflation, especially at the primary level, although, we acknowledge its potential role in stemming second-round effects of these factors. The supply and cost factors should be directly targeted with appropriate policy interventions,” it mentioned.



