Business News of Wednesday, 15 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Inflation for November 2021 hits 12.2% – GSS

Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician

Inflation increases by 1.2 percent from October

Inflation hike based on changes in food and non-food basket

Highest rate recorded since COVID-19 hit Ghana, GSS

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has said the country for November this year recorded an inflation rate of 12.2 percent.

This represents a 1.2 percentage increase over the 11.0 percent recorded in October 2021 making it the highest recorded since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

Government Statistician, Professor Kwabena Annim presenting the findings on December 15, 2021 said the hike in inflation was largely influenced by changes in the Food and Non-Food inflation basket.

“The national year-on-year inflation rate was 12.2% in November 2021, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the 11.0% recorded in October 2021. Month on-month inflation between October and November 2021 was 1.4%. ’Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and other Fuels’(20.5%) recorded the highest inflation”

On the regional front, the GSS said the overall year-on-year inflation ranged from 2.7% in the Eastern Region to 17.2% in the Upper West Region while the Greater Accra Region recorded the highest month-on-month inflation.

“All regions recorded positive month-on-month inflation rates with Upper East region recording the lowest (0.3%),” it added.

Meanwhile, the November 2021 inflation rate calculation was based on 39,500 products secured from 44 markets major markets in Ghana.

