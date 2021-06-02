Infinix launches award-winning NOTE 10 series with brand ambassador Shatta Wale

Press Releases of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: Infinix Mobile

Infinix today launched the all-new NOTE 10 series at a spectacular event at the Movenpick Ambassador hotel in Ghana.



This new portfolio of premium smartphones includes; the NOTE 10, Note 10 Pro.



Showcasing a superfluid display, powerful MediaTek gaming processors, cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI)-powered camera and optimized 5000mAh battery with fast-charge technology, the NOTE 10 series is crafted to enhance and optimize work and entertainment experiences for everyone.



According to brand ambassador for Infinix Ghana, Shatta wale “Infinix smartphones are super trendy. Their designs are ultra-modern with impressive battery and memory capacities which makes it suitable for all usage groups. ’This is why I love the Infinix brand’’.



The iF Design 2021 award-winning NOTE 10 Pro delivers a balance between the physical and virtual worlds, the calmness and serenity of Mother Nature and the modern geometric interiors and décor designs of luxury brands.



The back panel is uniquely divided into two sections with the bottom half completely textured in juxtaposition with the glossy top. The design is available in four colours: 95° Black, 7° Purple, Emerald Green (exclusive to NOTE 10) and Nordic Secret (exclusive to NOTE 10 Pro).



A stunning visual experience



The NOTE 10 series creates the perfect viewing experience with a 6.95” full high definition (FHD+) display, and a 91% screen-to-body ratio with 480 nits of peak brightness and 1500:1 colour contrast ratio for sharp, crystal clear visuals.



Graphics and images seamlessness glide due to the 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate, which is perfect for watching movies, scrolling content or gaming. Certified by TÜV Rheinland for low blue light, users will enjoy hours of use without suffering from eye fatigue and discomfort.



The NOTE 10 series delivers stunning professional-quality images and beautiful nightscape imagery, both in daylight and at night. To capture amazing selfies, the NOTE 10 series is equipped with a 16MP AI Beautify Selfie front-facing camera with two frontal flashes.



The NOTE 10 Pro is also loaded with an intuitive AI-powered four-in-one lens comprising 120° field of view (FOV) ultra-wide angle, super macro lens, 5P lens, black and white lens and portrait lens, which are all integrated into a rear-facing 64 megapixels (MP) 6P ultra night camera.



For ultra-smooth and effortless filming, the NOTE 10 series also offers 4K resolution shooting capabilities in both the front and rear cameras using leading video-enhancement algorithms from Imint’s Vidhance Video Stabilization solution and auto-blur video shooting. Now, users can capture their breathtaking moments with confidence.



Ace broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi has his to say about the Infinix Note 10 series.



"This is my first experience with an infnix device and i must confess that i am very impressed. i am particularly fascinated by the Note 10 series’ stunning design as well as it’s smooth navigation. I strongly recommend the Infinix Note series to anyone looking to purchase a powerful and classy smartphone. You’ll absolutely enjoy it.’’







The NOTE 10 series features a range of upgraded and new innovative technologies and features, such as:



· A 5000mAh Battery and 33W Fast Charge Technology: The NOTE 10 Pro is fueled by a 5000mAh battery with 33W quick charge technology. The NOTE 10 offers user a 5000mAh battery with 18W quick charge.



The batteries are integrated with Ultra Power Mode, providing an extra 58 hours of calling time when the battery reaches 5% capacity, 25% of battery backup with the Power Marathon Technology and safe fast-charge technology.



· UFS 2.2 Storage Technology: The NOTE 10 also offers a staggering 128 GB storage capacity and delivers a maximum transfer of 5,830 Mb/s for reading and writing, improving the speed and multitasking capabilities for users.



· Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster: The NOTE 10 series incorporates Infinix’s Dar-link Ultimate Game Booster optimization engine software, which works with the smartphone’s hardware to improve graphic image stability and screen sensitivity.



The software intelligently adjusts the operating speed of the CPUs and GPUs and allocates resources to improve images and movements in different gaming scenarios.



· DTS Audio and AI Noise Cancelling: Providing a surround sound quality with support for high-frequency game scenes, the NOTE 10 series are embedded with dual speakers, AI noise reduction sound technology, DTS audio processing and sound localization.



· Secure and Convenient Access Points: Users are able to access the NOTE 10 series with a side-mounted fingerprint and 3D face unlock capabilities.



· Android XOS 7.6: The Android XOS 7.6 software incorporated into the NOTE 10 series provides users with tools such as Xnote 5.0 to take notes and write down ideas, X-Proof to obscure the screen when using the phone in public and Thunder Back Mode 2.0 easily accommodates two apps simultaneously on the same screen



Availability



The Note 10 will be available in three (3) storage variants namely; (4GB ram + 64GB rom, 4GBram + 128GBrom and 6GBram + 128GBrom, priced at GHS 873, GHS 963 and GHS 1053 respectively. Whiles the NOTE 10 pro will be available in 8GB ram + 128GB rom storage capacity and will sell at GHS 1313.



Visit the nearest recommended retail shop to purchase.



About Infinix:



Infinix Mobile is an emerging smartphone brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting Generation Z, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy, energetic, attainable & progressive with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.



With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as its brand essence, Infinix aims to empower today’s youth to stand out from the crowd and show the world who they are & what they stand for.



The company’s portfolio of products is sold in more than 40 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.



Expanding at a phenomenal rate, Infinix grew an unprecedented 160% during 2018-2020 and has huge plans to continue creating premium designed flagship-level devices offering striking designs and strong value propositions.