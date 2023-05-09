Infinite Media launches Ghana’s first AccurioShine 3600 machine for irresistible print jobs

Business News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Source: Infinite Media

Local print company; Infinite Media the business entity which managed to procure the Xerox Iridesse® Production Press, a first in Ghana has chalked another feat as the first Ghanaian digital establishment to purchase Konica Minolta’s AccurioShine 3600 with iFoil One option.



Its key features include UV spot, 3D Emboss and Hot Foil in one pass, Variable data foil that is unique to the market, Automatic varnish registration by AIS SmartScanner, and Full Software Suite for facilitating production.



Managing Director of Infinite Media, Setor Sego at the machine’s launch on May 8 at their Accra Newtown hub explained the move to acquire the AccurioShine 3600 was borne out of the need to be distinguished in the sector as well as standout.

“We engaged a partner - Skysat Technologies Ghana Ltd., to help us acquire one of the newest products called AccurioShine 3600. A first in Ghana as Nigeria already had one.”



He noted it was important for Ghana to become the second in West Africa to acquire the machine as it is finishing equipment that gives you digital embellishment whether you want to put foil on paper or card.



“Previously, this technique had to be manually done where the process was cumbersome and labor intensive but the AccurioShine 3600 has smoothened the process. You can put varnish on it and when you touch it, you have a sensory feel be it spot varnish or 3D gold feel,” he added.



With a tagline of ‘Experience Unlimited Print Possibilities’, Delali Sego, Operations Manager of Infinite Media - one duo of the brothers who have managed the company since 2005 encouraged potential clients to visit their office and have the best of deals as their location is just a Google search away with a hotline of 0548112772 to call.



“Over the years, we have built the capability to provide unlimited print possibilities -on a broad range of print services from idea to finished print products for the agency that needs to print quality at volume and on time. For the Graphic designer who needs to meet deadlines and does not have time to manage the print process. For the business owner or individual who just wants finished business cards, letterheads, and other print collateral. Experience unlimited print possibilities. Start a print relationship with us today,” Setor Sego declared.



The AccurioShine 3600 is another spectacular addition to serve cherished clients creating spectacular and irresistible print products.



The luxury finishing is ideal on letterheads, funeral brochures, and business cards and can best serve clients from the corporate world, sports fraternity, magazine and book publishers, creative industry, food and beverage industry, tech as well as telecommunication chieftains.



Setor Sego assured of competitive pricing despite the AccurioShine 3600 being a first in Ghana. “We know times are tough so we throw in discounts to show our appreciation to them for their loyalty,” he disclosed.



Konica Minolta’s AccurioShine 3600 with iFoilOne option allows printers to meet the demanding needs of today’s printing requirements. The device enables in-house spot UV varnishing, from prototyping to full production, without the need for screens, plates, or dies.















