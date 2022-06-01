Industry on the verge of collapse due to illegal exports – Poultry Farmers

Business News of Wednesday, 1 June 2022

50% of poultry farms have collapsed due to illegal export



Soyabean export affecting poultry feed, farmers say



We’ll have less than 10 percent of poultry farms operating if illegal exports are not tackled, farmers assert



Poultry farmers in the country have lamented the impact of the illegal exportation of soybean and other grains on poultry production.



A member of the Poultry Farmers Association Yiadom Boakye wants the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to come up with measures that will help put an end to this menace.



Speaking on JoyFm, he explained that the exportation leads to the shortage or sometimes unavailability of feed for the farmers.



“It is an open secret now that most of the grains produced in Ghana which are highly subsidized by the government, especially corn and soybean are exported outside the country.



“For the poultry industry, we use the byproducts of the soybean for our poultry feed, but then if the main soybean is exported outside the country, then we would have to import the byproduct which comes in at a higher price,” he said.



He made the comments after a JoyNews expose revealed that some grains were being illegally exported to Togo, Nigeria, and Benin illegally through Chereponi in the North East Region.



According to him, about 50% of farms have collapsed due to this phenomenon whiles many others are at risk of collapse in less than a year.



“The Ghana Poultry industry is on the verge of collapse. If people in authority do not take drastic measures to end this, by a year’s time, we’ll have less than 10 percent of poultry farms operating, because about half of the poultry farms operating last year have already collapsed,” he said.