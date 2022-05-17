Industrialisation agenda: Government hints at moves to set up petrochemical industries

Business News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Government has hinted at moves to anchor Ghana’s industrialisation agenda through the establishment of petrochemical industries.



The move, according to the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, is aimed at supporting the country’s local automotive sector as well as adding more value to the country’s oil resources.



Speaking at the launch of the 75th Anniversary of Deloitte in Accra, the Trade Minister said government is also keen on the development of the country's bauxite and aluminium resources in a bid to enhance the value of the natural resources.



“We want to depart from other African countries that have used their oil and gas resources without adding value. So, we are also aggressively pursuing a programme of establishing a petrochemical industry in Ghana because it is through this you get plastics, bitumin, gas, fertiliser etc. And it will complement our auto industry”, he said.



The Trade Minister however assured of government’s commitment to ensuring its industrialisation agenda continues to make headway through investments and reforms in the sector.



Country Managing Partner of financial advisory and auditing firm, Deloitte Ghana, Daniel Kwadwo Owusu on his part expressed gratitude to government for its continuous support to the firm.



He added that Deloitte Ghana will continue to collaborate in helping to addressing societal issues and reforms that benefit all citizens.



“We want to help to solve the problems of the society. We don’t want to live for profit but to make an impact,” Daniel Owusu said.



Meanwhile, Deloitte Ghana has marked its 75th anniversary since its establishment in 1947.



The reputable financial advisory and auditing firm has been operating at its Ghanaian base with over 300 workers and growing.