Industrial cultivation of 'wee' in Ghana to create jobs – Nana Agyemang

Following the passage of the Narcotics Control Commission Bill 2023 to allow the cultivation of cannabis for industrial purposes in parliament on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, the Chief Executive Officer of Hempire Association of Ghana, Nana Kweku Agyemang has lauded the action taken by the House.



According to him, the cultivation of cannabis, on a large scale for industrial use, will create both direct and indirect jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country.



Speaking on TV3's News 360 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, Mr Agyemang said the passage of the bill will also help rake in significant revenue for the country through the taxation of this product.



He stressed that there would be a boost in the local economy with the industrialization of cannabis in Ghana.



Mr Agyemang said, "What we are looking at is tens of thousands of direct jobs and indirect jobs across the country, it is something that we need. We have graduates who are leaving the universities and they are being told there are no jobs for them, they should go and fend for themselves but the establishment of this industry is something that could pull in their resources and the knowledge they have learned in the universities."



“It is also great for the economy because now, the government of Ghana can have something whereby they will generate revenue internally from the taxes. If you look at other countries and what those governments have been making from the taxes alone, it has been huge, humongous," he stated.



Parliament on July 12, 2023, passed the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023, bringing significant changes to the cultivation of cannabis for industrial and medicinal purposes.



The amended bill grants the Ministry of Interior the authority to issue licenses for the cultivation of cannabis.



This move comes after a ruling by the Supreme Court in July 2022, which invalidated Section 43 of the bill due to the lack of parliamentary debate prior to its passage into law.



In a 4-3 majority decision, the court deemed the provision a violation of Article 106 (5) (6) of the 1992 Constitution.



The annulled provision originally allowed the Minister, based on the Commission's recommendation to grant licenses for the cultivation of cannabis (referred to as "wee" in Ghana) with a THC content not exceeding 0.3% on a dry weight basis.



Under the 1961 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, the cultivation of cannabis for industrial purposes is limited to fiber and seed.



Cannabis indica, another variety of the cannabis plant, has distinct chemical compositions and uses.



Hemp finds application in the production of a wide range of commercial and industrial goods, such as food, ropes, fabrics, paper, plastics, composite materials, building materials, jewelry, cosmetics, and biofuels.



