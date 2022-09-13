Increasing transport fares is a must, we’ve been charitable with Ghanaians - GPRTU

Business News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has justified the announcement to raise transportation fares.



According to Abass Imoro, the GPRTU’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ghanaians should be grateful to the GPRTU for waiting so long before deciding to raise fares.



He lamented that the rise in fuel prices had influenced his decision.



He explained that they had kept the old prices for several months, beginning in May.



However, they could no longer withstand the heat.



He was speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem.



Abass Ibrahim Imoro wondered why the media did not commend them for not raising transportation fares despite rising fuel prices.



“The media should applaud us for sticking to the old fares for so long.” We deserve praise for taking such a risk.



We had asked the government to intervene in the matter, but they were unable to do so. So, at this point, we have no choice but to raise transportation fares. The drivers have made significant sacrifices for Ghanaians.



When asked what would be the percentage of the transport fares, he said “exercise patience. We would soon announce the new increment. We are still deliberating on the way forward. The moment we agree on the percentage, we will announce it to Ghanaians.”



He went on to say that the harsh economic realities of today are affecting every Ghanaian, including drivers.



The 10% threshold that we agreed on to increase fares when fuel prices rise has risen to more than 21%. We need to raise our fares so that we don’t go out of business. We’re all struggling, so we have to share the burden.”