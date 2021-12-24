Increased investments critical to meet data demand of consumers – Adadevoh

Business News of Friday, 24 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mobile internet penetration rate was 46.5% in December 2020



Ghana facing data capacity deficit – MTN CEO



COVID-19 pandemic accelerates data demand



Selorm Adadevoh, Chief Executive of MTN Ghana is calling for increased investments in the telecommunications sector required to meet the demand for data by costumers.



According to him, it is rather critical to improve the current infrastructure in place for internet data in order to bridge what he believes is a data capacity deficit in Ghana.



Addressing industry stakeholders during an engagement in Accra, the MTN boss cautioned that the telecommunications sector may struggle should these investments not be made in a timely manner.



“We have a situation in Ghana where we have a data capacity deficit. What this simply means is that the rate of growth of demand by consumers outpaces the rate of growth of the introduction of new capacity into the infrastructure. As a result, if we don’t answer the question of how to introduce new capacity fast enough to be ahead of the demand, then at some point the infrastructure will come to a standstill. We are at this point today because of accelerated demand due to COVID-19,” he explained.



“It’s no fault of ours but the solutions lie with us as operators, regulators and partners within the industry and lastly as consumers of technology. I would like to urge all of us to think about our role in ensuring that we secure what is required to continue to maintain a viable and sustainable industry going forward,” Selorm Adadevoh added.



Meanwhile, a recent report by Fitch Solutions showed Ghana’s telecommunication sector was one of the fastest-growing in Africa.



The country also ranked fourth as the most digitally matured countries on the African continent and is expected to receive increased investments in data centers.



Additionally, Ghana according to the Internet World Stats for December 2020 had a 46.5% Mobile Internet Penetration rate. Despite this, the country lags behind 27 other African countries.