Increase support and investment to strengthen coffee value chain – Coffee Federation of Ghana

Business News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Coffee Federation of Ghana has called for increased support and investment from the government to further strengthen Ghana’s coffee value chain.



According to the Federation, the government’s attention to coffee has been limited thus far.



In a statement to mark World Coffee Day which falls on October 1, the President of the Coffee Federation of Ghana, Dr. Chief Nsarko said the Federation will continue to engage with relevant authorities to advocate for the development of policies that promote sustainable coffee farming, processing, and marketing.



“Coffee has been an essential part of our culture and economy for decades. Despite the challenges we face, I want to emphasize that our resilience, innovation, and passion have allowed us to thrive in the midst of adversity. As we reflect on our journey on this World Coffee Day, let us remain hopeful and determined.



“To all the farmers, processors, exporters, and everyone involved in the coffee value chain, your dedication Is the backbone of our industry. Together, we can overcome the hurdles and achieve a brighter future for Ghana’s coffee sector.”



The statement further urged members of the coffee value chain to “use this World Coffee Day as a reminder of our shared commitment to the growth of our beloved coffee industry. I encourage you to stay united, innovative, and hopeful, for with unity and determination, we can overcome any obstacle that stands in our way.



“Thank you for your unwavering dedication to coffee in Ghana. Together, we will continue to build a thriving coffee industry that benefits us all Happy World Coffee Day!