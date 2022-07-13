Increase our salary for better pensions – TUC to employees

Business News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

SSNIT holds engagements with TUC



What you input as contribution is what you get as pension allowance, SSNIT to TUC



1.7 million people pay SSNIT, Report



Deputy Secretary-General of Trades Union Congress (TUC), Joshua Ansah, has called for a pay rise in their salaries to attract better pension allowances during retirement.



He explained that if workers receive a meagre amount of money as salary, it is reflective of what the worker will receive during pension, hence, their plea on their employee to increase their due.



Speaking on the sidelines of a TUC engagement with SSNIT officials at Koforidua, Mr Ansah said, “What you put in is what you get. So if you don’t get a good salary all this time, you should expect a bad pension in the future. That is why we want to enhance our salary so that we can have a better and enhanced pension when we retire from work.”



He was quick to add that their demands for Cost Of Living Allowance (COLA) and other conditions of service would not be backed down despite stiff opposition from some section of Ghanaians.



Speaking in the same vein, Acting Chief Actuary of SSNIT, Joseph Poku, cautioned employees to desist from conniving with their employees to put in wrong figures in the declaration of basic pay towards the SSNIT scheme.



He stressed that what the employee inputs is what is recorded as their SSNIT contribution.



“What you declare as basic pay is what we calculate SSNIT contributions from. Encourage your employees to consolidate your allowance to the basic pay so that your contribution to the SSNIT can be big enough because what you put in determines what you get after pension," he said.



A total of 1.7 million people pay SSNIT. Out of this number, 63% are from the private sector whiles 36% are from the public sector.



