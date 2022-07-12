Increase investment in instruments for financial crisis management - Akufo-Addo

Business News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

We cannot withstand the full onslaught of a global economic nosedive, Akufo-Addo to African leaders



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has entreated African countries to invest more in mechanisms that will help them manage any global financial crisis in future.



According to him, African countries are mostly the ones that bear the consequences of any economic decline globally.



Speaking at the Boma of Africa Festival on Sunday, July 10, 2022, President Akufo-Addo said it is about time Africa strengthens its influence in the global economic order as they are largely affected by anytime there is an economic nosedive.



“Even a whole continent cannot alone withstand the full onslaught of a global economic nosedive. Global cooperation will remain at the base of any strategy for addressing crises of such nature,” he said in a Graphic.com.gh report sighted by GhanaWeb.



According to the report, the Boma of Africa festival aims at driving the African integration agenda through strategic high-level engagement.



The festival is also designed to inspire Africans in various fields such as science and technology, education, and the creative arts to sharpen talents for the continent's good.



