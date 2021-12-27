Increase in sachet and bottled water due to cedi depreciation and fuel price increase – NASPWP

Business News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

‘Public turns a blind eye to taxes on bottled water’ – NASPWP



‘Pure Water’ to be sold at 40 pesewas from December 27, 2021



500ml (small size) bottled water to be sold at GH¢1.50



A press release by NASPWP has indicated the recommended increases in prices of sachet and bottled water was due to the depreciation of Ghana cedi and fuel price increase.



“The price reviews have been necessitated by rising cost of inputs such as fuel, vehicle spare parts and packaging materials which are mainly imported. At our previous review, the Ghana Cedi to the dollar was in the region of GH¢ 4.50.



Currently, it is inching up to GH¢ 6.50. Fuel prices have also significantly gone up since our last review," the release said.



The press release which was signed by the president of NASPWP (National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers) indicated that unlike taxes on petroleum products, the public turned a blind eye to taxes on bottled water.



“Regrettably, fuel price reviews attract a lot of public outcries anytime the government imposes the slightest tax on it. However, the public turns a blind eye to taxes on bottled water, which account for the high price,” it said.



The release added producers have for several years been bearing the total cost in the increases in the cost of production but it was now time for consumers to bear some cost too.



“Consumers have to bear. In the past, producers bore part or all of these huge taxes just to survive, especially in the wake of imported bottled water most of which evade these taxes, but it is becoming increasingly unsustainable for the local water industry. It has become necessary that some of these indirect taxes, production, and distribution costs, be passed on to the consumer,” the Association said in its statement.



According to NASPWP from December 27, 2021, a sachet of water popularly called ‘pure water’ should be sold Gp (pesewas) 40, a 20 pesewas increase in price.



In addition, a 500ml (small size) bottled water should be sold at GH¢1.50, the 750ml (medium size) bottled water at GH¢2 and 1.5l (large) bottled water GH¢ 3.50 which show 50 pesewas increase in prices.



Below is the press release by the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers



