Increase cocoa bag price from GH¢660 to GH¢1,500 or we’ll sell it abroad - Farmers

Business News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Cocoa farmers in Ghana have urged the Ghanaian government and Ghana Cocoa Board to raise the price of cocoa from GH¢660 per bag to GH¢1,500 during the 2022-2023 harvest, or they will be forced to abandon their crop.



According to the Obaatampa Cocoa Farmers Cooperative Union, Dormaaman Cocoa Farmers Cooperative Union, Ghana National Cocoa Farmers Association (GNACOFA), Upper Dwira North Cocoa Farmers Cooperative Union, and WASSA Cocoa Farmers Cooperative Union, the cost of living has reached an alarming level, and they have not been spared the harsh realities.



They need the increase or they will be forced to sell their harvest outside of Ghana.



They also lamented the high cost of agricultural equipment, utility services, transportation, and many others, so we are urging the government to raise the price of cocoa for the farmers.



”Again, the hardship that Ghanaian cocoa farmers are facing is intolerable, and if precautions are not taken, the farmers’ situation will discourage the majority of the country’s youth from entering the farming business, reducing the nation’s cocoa production and lowering our country’s foreign exchange because cocoa is the backbone of Ghana’s economy.”



”One of the leaders, Yaa Asantewaa, said on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s Nyankonton Mu Nsem that cocoa farmers go to the same markets as other citizens, and that since the government is committed to helping businesses grow, why shouldn’t cocoa farmers receive the same assistance? As a result, the price of cocoa should be raised to GH¢1,500 cedis during the 2022-2023 cocoa season; otherwise, they should forget about cocoa.”