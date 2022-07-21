Incidents of online impersonation a major threat to businesses – CSA

Business News of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

June 2022 witnesses spike in online impersonation on social media



Be wary of unauthorized links on social media – CSA to general public



CSA announces 24-hour surveillance and incident reporting lines



Ghana's Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has disclosed incidents of online impersonation have become a major threat to businesses that operate online.



According to a statement issued by the Authority, the month of June 2022 saw a spike in the figure which was attributed to online scams for the period.



Due to this, the CSA has cautioned the general public to be circumspect while using social media platforms, especially for business transactions.



It further warned the general public against falling prey to social media links of government officials purported to be offering contracts and jobs to potential businesses.



“Online Impersonation assumes a significant portion of fraudulent online activities. The 'unrestricted' nature of social media account registration processes grants all users the ability to assume any identity.”



“This has emboldened scammers who generally take on the profiles of known businesses as well as political and influential personalities in society for their criminal activities”, it stated.



The CSA further highlighted some activities related to online scams which include; fake recruitment offers, loan scams, government agent scam (award of non-existing contracts, grants, and scholarships), promotion of fraudulent investments, gambling fraud, solicitation of funds and online service fraud.



While urging the public to remain wary of these activities, the CSA announced 24-hour surveillance and incident reporting lines to allow the general public report any suspected fraudulent online activity.



“The CSA has a 24-hour Cybersecurity/Cybercrime Incident Reporting Points of Contact (PoC) for reporting cybercrimes and for seeking clarification and guidance on online links and transactions; Call or Text – 292, WhatsApp – 0501603111, Email – mailto:report@csa.gov.gh”.



MA/FNOQ