Business News of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: thebnftonline.com

Government has been entreated to incentivise businesses to invest in educational partnerships and research. This, according to the founder of the Accra Business School, Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, is to bridge the gap between academia and the industry. He explains this can be done through effective policies monitored by an institution to solve the unemployment menace in the country.



Speaking at the 15th congregation of the Accra Business School, he maintained that a deliberate effort must be made by stakeholders across all sectors to address unemployment.



“Supportive policies from government is crucial. We urged government to formulate policies that promote the integration of academic learning with industry need. Such policies can provide incentives for businesses to invest in educational partnerships and research. This, when done, can create a fertile ground for innovation and economic growth,” he said.



Meanwhile former Prime Minister of the Northern Ireland Baroness Arlene Foster urged these student to be resilient in their operations. “Resilience is key in whatever in our line of duty. We need to possess that leadership quality in whatever we do,” she said.



A total of 350 students were awarded various degrees and diplomas by the Accra Business School at its 15th congregation, held in Accra. Accra Business School is a prestigious Christian Business School accredited to offer globally-recognised postgraduate, undergraduate and professional programmes in a Christ-centred scholarly environment that integrates faith and learning.