Source: Mobraz Farms

Improving reading habits of children to improve the quality of education

Sponsors of the recently held 'ReadCamp20 COVID19 Edition" Mobraz have pledged their commitment to improving the quality of education in the country by enhancing the reading habits of children.



According to the Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Mobraz Farms, an indigenous agricultural company, Mr Mohammed said, imbibing the habit of reading among children would go a long way to improve upon education in general especially within the COVID-19 period where most kids were home.



He said, "reading with kids at homes across in Kumasi and Accra for a couple of weeks was necessary considering the fact that they were idle due to the pandemic and needed to get engaged academically."



The move he added was hinged on the outfits principle of supporting and assisting the educational sector.



The sponsors in effect printed and distributed thousands of reading materials to kids and also assisted them in reading and understanding some contents.



He also bemoaned how the pandemic had disrupted the educational calendar which had negatively affected children especially the less privileged in society due to their inability to adopt to technology and its associated materials.



"The use of technological gadgets had become the preserve of a rich few which means that many students will be deprived of access to education within this period simply because of financial constraint. It is at this stage that the relevance of the Mobraz farmsReadCamp 2020 is evidently of immense essence,"he stressed.



According to organizers, Mobraz's support was timely as they contemplated on cancelling this year's event for lack of funds.



Director of Mother of All Nations Foundation, organisers of the ReadCamp, Mr Zico Abubakar Newton said they were looking forward to more of such collaborations to help support the education sector.



Mobraz Farms over the years has embarked on an innovative drive with best farming practices backed by technology to improve upon farming in Ghana.



The company has committed to supporting the education sector in order to help develop students who can fit into society as part of their corporate social responsibilities.





