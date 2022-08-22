Importers of ‘wele’ cannot be stopped, they are party financiers – Allotey Jacobs alleges

Business News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Ghana’s high imports have been a major contributing factor to the country’s increasing inflation rates.



The importation of items such as cassava, toothpick, and other basic commodities have been a major issue of concern for many citizens who believe the country has the resources and capacity to produce these items and be self-sufficient.



A former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Allotey Jacobs together with other panelists on Peace Fm’s Kokrooko expressed their disappointment upon the revelation that Ghana imports cowhide known in Ghanaian parlance as “wele”.



According to Allotey Jacobs, importers of these items are funders of political parties, the reason governments are not able to pass any form of legislation to curb the import of such.



He said: “Those who import the wele (trite) are the ones who fund political parties. And because of that, they dictate for them.”



Cowhide is imported from African countries such as Senegal, Mali, and Niger Kenya, Mauritania, Guinea, Egypt, and European countries such as Germany.



Also, the panelists on the show bemoaned the constant repatriation of profit by foreign companies.



They said this was also part of the reasons Ghana has been downgraded by rating agencies in recent times.



The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) had earlier called on the Bank of Ghana to review laws that allow foreign companies to retain a percentage of their profit in Ghana to help strengthen the local currency.



