Importers and exporters support impending closure of shops by GUTA

Source: classfmonline.com

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has thrown its weight behind the planned closure of shops by members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) on Wednesday, 19 October 2022.



The leadership of GUTA have since last week, served notice of their intention to close down their shops on Wednesday as a sign of their disappointment in the government for its failure to address the teething economic challenges which have hampered their businesses.



IEAG in a statement said “with the rising cost of doing business, the poor performance of the Ghana cedi in the face of the dollar, and the new tax policy among others, the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana believes the impending action by GUTA members which will be ably supported by Importers and Exporters across the country, will send a strong signal to the government to sit up and fix the economy.”



The Association said the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government has been given ample time to fix the country but has shown little seriousness in doing so “and we believe this action by GUTA and its stakeholders, will compel the government to do the needful.”



Last week, traders in Kumasi in the Ashanti region closed their shops for days to protest tax hikes.



They agreed to reopen their shops after a meeting with the regional minister where it was agreed that the Ghana Revenue Authority withdraw its staff assigned to shops to check taxes.