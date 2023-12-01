Import Restrictions Bill: Don’t come back and say traders are wicked – TAGG President warns KT Hammond

Business News of Friday, 1 December 2023

President of the Traders Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), Kojo Amoateng has warned the Minister for Trade and Industry, KT Hammond against pushing through with the proposed legislative instrument meant to restrict the importation of 22 selected strategic products.



According to the president, there is the need for the minister and the government to conduct a broad stakeholder engagement and refine the legislation lest it leads to dire consequences if approved and implemented in its current form.



“We are asking KT Hammond to withdraw the document and conduct broad consultation to ensure everything is in check. If they don’t listen and they push it through to come into effect, Ghanaians should bear us witness when it comes into effect and there is goods shortage,” Kojo Amoateng stated on Top FM’s Final Point program hosted by Kwabena Owusu Agyemang (Governor).



“Play this tape for them when that happens and traders are called wicked,” the TAGG president added.



KT Hammond has explained that the import restriction bill on the 22 commodities aims at developing the country, encouraging local production and not to create food shortages as perceived by many.



Speaking on Citi News, the Trade and Industry Minister said, “You apply to the committee and explain to them that you want to bring in this amount of quantity. The committee might then want to understand the amount of money involved. And thereafter, because the Agric Ministry and everybody is on board, the committee then will want to ascertain how much quantity the country can afford."



“The gap between the locally produced rice and consumption and depending on that, you will be allowed the opportunity to import. At the same time, it’s intended to help the economy develop and also to conserve some foreign reserves,” he added.







Below are the list of 22 items considered for import restriction:



Rice

Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals

Poultry

Animal and vegetable oil

Margarine

Fruit juices

Soft drink

Mineral water

Noodles and pasta

Ceramic tiles

Corrugated paper and paper board

Mosquito coil and insecticides

Soaps and detergents

Motor cars

Iron and steel

Cement

Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)

Fish

Sugar

Clothing and apparel

Biscuits

Canned tomatoes



