Implement systems to register and track earth moving equipment – DVLA Board charged

Business News of Monday, 13 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Minister for Transport, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah, has tasked the new governing board of the Driver Vehicle and Licensing Authority (DVLA) to implement stringent measures for the effective registration and tracking of all earth moving equipment operating in Ghana.



According to him, the move is necessary to ensure that illegal mining activities are curbed to protect the environment and wildlife.



Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of the new DVLA Board, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah said the continuous practice of illegal miners will ultimately make the reclaiming of lands and confiscating of equipment difficult hence the need for the systems to be in place.



“Put systems in place to register and track all earth moving equipment operating in the country as this will ensure that mining operations are sanitized to safeguard the natural environment and protect wildlife The role of DVLA is very crucial, and I expect the Board to provide the necessary guidance and direction to enable the Authority to play its expected role,” the minister said.



He further charged the new board to ensure that vehicles plying Ghana’s roads are road worthy fit and used by qualified drivers.



Meanwhile, the new DVLA Board is to be chaired by lawyer Frank Davies who represented the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in the 2020 Election Petition at the Supreme Court.



The members of the Board include Kwasi Agyeman Busia, the Chief Executive; Ing. May Obiri-Yeboah, Director-General, National Road Safety Authority; Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Francis Aboagye- Nyarko, Director-General, Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) representing the Ghana Police Service; Francis Larbi-Odame, Ghana Automobile Distributors Association; and Francis Yao Agbozo, Ghana Drive.



The rest are Dr. Mahama Wayo, National Insurance Commission; Emmanuel Ohene-Yeboah, representing the Private Road Transport Provider; Lt. Col Harry Keelson, representing the Ghana Armed Forces; Alhaji Amin Abdul-Rahaman, Director, Finance and Administration, Ministry of Transport; Kwamena Duncan, Government nominee; Emmanuel P.O. Boakye, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority; and Robinson Kwasi Martey, Ghana Association of Garages.