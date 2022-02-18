Immigration Service exceeds 2021 revenue target by 14%

Business News of Friday, 18 February 2022

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has exceeded its revenue target of 2021 by 14%.



The service garnered about GH¢149 million from its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) last year.



This amount was generated from activities such as the issuance of resident permits to foreigners, fines and penalties imposed on foreigners who breached immigration laws.



The Service also related the growth to its prudent spending.



In 2019, the GIS was able to generate about GH¢130 million even though it projected about GH¢142 million.



It also experienced a significant shortfall in 2020 due to the outbreak in 2020.



The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mr. Kwame Assuah-Takyi, told the Daily Graphic that the feat achieved could be largely attributed to management's decision to among other measures, cut down on spending, as well as make the process of revenue collection more efficient.



Mr Assuah-Takyi stated that the COVID-19 pandemic affected most businesses, including foreign investment and tourism which are the Service’s main sources of income.



"I commend every member of the Service who has helped to achieve our target for his or her effort. We owe this phenomenal achievement to the prudent measures put in place by management to block all revenue leakages.



"Also, management prioritised its expenditure items in a bid to cut down on spending that had no immediate bearing on the overall growth and operations of the Service," he added.



"For instance, during the past year, the Operations and Enforcement Department conducted an extensive exercise across the country, during which illegal residents staying and working in the country were processed and appropriate penalties charged on them and the companies they worked for.



"After that, they were made to pay the required fees for their permits to be reactivated, and all that helped to improve our revenue," he said.



The Immigration Service said the creation of more regions had led to an increase in revenue mobilization as more revenue collection points have been created.