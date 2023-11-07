Illegal power connections on the rise in Bawku – VRA/NEDCo Area Manager

Business News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Area Manager of the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) in the Upper East Region, Ing Eugene Odoi Addo, has expressed concerns over a significant surge in revenue losses, now standing at 39 percent, in the town of Bawku.



Ing. Addo indicated that this alarming increase in revenue losses is due primarily to the illegal power connections that have emerged as a result of the persistent conflict in the area.



These illegal connections do not only jeopardise revenue collection but also hinder the authority's ability to provide reliable electricity services to the community.



Speaking to journalists in Bolgatanga, Ing. Addo emphasised that the ongoing conflict has created a conducive environment for individuals to engage in illicit power connections, further exacerbating the financial losses faced by VRA and NEDCo.



The prolonged conflict in the region has had profound consequences, impacting not only the peace and security of the area but also vital services such as the provision of electricity.



Ing. Addo stressed the seriousness of the issue, noting that revenue losses have surged from the typical 20 percent to an alarming 39 percent in the affected area. These losses pose a significant challenge to VRA and NEDCo, both of which are committed to ensuring a consistent and uninterrupted power supply.



In response to the situation, Ing. Addo called on the public to actively support the authorities by reporting any individuals or institutions involved in illegal power connections.



He emphasised that community cooperation is crucial for effectively identifying and addressing this problem, stating: “We need the assistance of the public to curb these illegal connections and minimize revenue losses.”



He also urged residents to prioritise safety and adherence to legal electricity usage practices, emphasising that these measures will contribute to the overall well-being and reliability of electricity services in the community.



