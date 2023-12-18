Ignore the mischief of misguided elements – Akufo-Addo to BoG

Business News of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the Bank of Ghana (BoG), praising its distinguished performance over the past seven years.



Speaking at the BoG's end-of-year cocktail, the President lauded the central bank for its role as a reliable custodian of the nation's finances, an efficient currency manager, and a vital lender of last resort.



President Akufo-Addo highlighted the BoG's pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic, citing the institution's collaboration with commercial banks to institute a GHS3 billion credit and stimulus package. This initiative aimed to rejuvenate industries, particularly in the pharmaceutical, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors, yielding positive effects on the country's economic growth.



Recalling the challenges faced upon assuming office in 2017, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the distressed state of the banking industry. He praised the BoG's intervention under new leadership, emphasising the restoration of stability and sanity to prevent the collapse of the financial sector. The President noted the successful cleanup exercise, which safeguarded the funds of 4.6 million depositors and utilised GHS21 billion from government funds.



In addressing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, President Akufo-Addo credited the BoG for playing a crucial role in restoring macroeconomic stability. He highlighted a significant drop in inflation from 54% in December 2022 to 26.4% in November 2023, as well as sustained stability in the exchange rate.



The President underscored the BoG's support for the government's economic diversification and transformation process.



He commended the central bank's partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and its implementation of corporate governance measures to prevent future bank failures, ensuring a robust banking sector.



President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the BoG's contribution to the digitisation of the economy, emphasising the transformation of the payment system and enhanced financial inclusion.



He highlighted the international recognition of the BoG, winning the Central Bank of the Year award twice, with Governor Dr. Ernest Addison also receiving recognition.



While acknowledging the challenges faced by the BoG in 2023, President Akufo-Addo praised the bank's resilience under excellent leadership. He called for stronger partnerships and enhanced policy coordination between the BoG and the Ministry of Finance to address current economic challenges and facilitate the desired economic transformation.



The President urged the BoG to maintain focus and ignore any disruptive elements while executing its mandate with operational independence.