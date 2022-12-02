Ignore misleading reports authorising DVLA to collect levies on luxury vehicles – GRA

Business News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has described reports in the media that it has authorized the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) to collect levies on luxury vehicles as false.



The GRA, in a statement, stated that no such directive had been issued by the Authority.



“The attention of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been drawn to a purported letter from the Authority being circulated on social media titled ‘Implementation of Luxury Vehicle Levy’. The said letter states that the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has been authorised to collect an annual levy imposed on luxury vehicles with high engine capacities," part of the release read.



“GRA wishes to inform the general public that this publication was not issued by the Authority and its contents are completely false. No levies have been imposed on luxury vehicles, and neither is the DVLA authorised to collect such levies,” it added.



GRA urged the public to disregard the aforementioned publication and warned those spreading false information to stop.



The GRA stated that it would look into the source of the misleading information.



It went on to say that anyone found to have purposefully fabricated and disseminated this information would face serious consequences.