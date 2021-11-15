Ignore GRA - GUTA to members on reversal of 50% benchmark policy 

Business News of Monday, 15 November 2021

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has poured scorn on a release from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) informing the public on the reversal of 50% benchmark value policy.



According to the GUTA President, Dr Joseph Obeng, the business community will not accept this directive from GRA because they were left in the dark after being told a stakeholder meeting will be held on the policy.



He charged members to ignore the statement of GRA published in the media space today November 15.



Speaking at a press conference on Monday, November 15, 2021, Dr Jospeh Obeng said, "We wish to state herein that it has come to our notice that the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has issued statement informing the public that the 50% benchmark value reduction policy has been reversed, effective Monday, November 15, 2021. We hereby tell members of the trading community that we are not in the known of who Authority the directive as we have been told by the Economic Management Team that there will be a thorough stakeholder consultation before any decision is taken on that policy."



"We of the trading community do not accept and will not accept this directive and therefore ask members of the trading community to ignore this statement of GRA outright," he added.



He added that GUTA is however opened for any stakeholder engagement on this issue.



GRA has commenced the removal of 50% benchmark value covering 32 categories of items at the country's ports.



