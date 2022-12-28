If you can’t manage economy with 40 ministers then resign – Prof. Bokpin to Akufo-Addo

Business News of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

Prof Godfred Bokpin, an Economist and Finance Lecturer at the University of Ghana, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency reduce the size of his government.



According to him, if the president thinks he will not be able to manage Ghana’s economy with at most 40 ministers of state, he should step down.



He added that some ministers and their ministries have become idle and should be merged to other ministries, myjoyonline.com reports.



“As a matter of urgency, a reduction in the size of ministers… if our President cannot govern with less than 40 ministers and the other reforms, he should resign and give Ghana a chance.



“.. with the number of ministers and associated calls, State Owned Enterprises, new agencies being created, some of them are actually not doing anything but their lifestyles are loaded on the public purse,” Prof Bokpin is quoted to have said on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Friday.



The Economist added that the president must also temporarily suspend some emoluments given to political office holders including ex-gratia.



He reiterated that if President Akufo-Addo wants Ghanaians to sacrifice to help the country get out of the current economic situation he must lead by example by cutting the government’s expenditure drastically.



