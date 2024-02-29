You are here: HomeBusiness2024 02 29Article 1919184

Business News of Thursday, 29 February 2024

Disclaimer

Source: happyghana.com

If you borrow money, find a way to pay - Seth Terkper to government

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Seth Terkper, former Finance Minister Seth Terkper, former Finance Minister

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper has advised the government to find ways and means of paying off debts after borrowing.

Speaking at a media dialogue-themed ‘Ghana’s IMF programme’ organized by PFMTAX AFRICA NETWORK, he noted that Ghana is on a slippery path if we continue to use the primary balance to determine our deficit.

According to him, one of the main reasons the country keeps facing a financial crisis and borrowing is that Ghana does not pay back its debts.

“If you borrow, find a way to pay. It is very important that we do this. We also have to set up a debt management fund if we really want to stop borrowing and also take arrears seriously as a nation,” he emphasized.

He added that if we want to stop borrowing or even pay off debts immediately as a country, we need to cut down on our expenditures.

“Also, bringing taxes like e-levy into the system to help us pay our debts is not wrong, but the structure is what you should look at. We need to come to a point that in moving forward in our country, we have to be transparent,” he stated.

The media dialogue focused on Ghana’s fiscal situation and the country’s IMF programme.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment