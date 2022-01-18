Ideal Evaporated Milk, Carnation Tea Creamer temporarily removed from the market

Business News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

FDA says coagulated Nestle milk products were not harmful



Nestle Ghana has temporarily removed all of its Ideal ‘Evaporated Milk’ and ‘Carnation Tea Creamer’ off the shelves over safety concerns.



According to Nestle, the two products were removed due to concerns by consumers about the quality of these products.



A statement released by Nestle on January 17, 2022, said, “we have observed with great concern that some consumers feel let down by the quality of some of our evaporated milks. We regret this very much.”



“The quality and safety of our products is our number one priority. To ensure our consumers have the experience they deserve, Nestlé has taken the decision to take all Ideal Evaporated Milk and Carnation Tea Creamer off the shelves temporarily. This difficult step is to provide full reassurance to our consumers on the quality of our products,” the statement added.



Nestle also disclosed that the products the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) ordered to be recalled were part of the products that had been temporarily removed.



“This includes a recall of affected batches of Ideal Evaporated Milk and Carnation Tea Creamer Tea Creamer, as requested by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA),” it said.



“We are working closely with the FDA to ensure that this process goes as smoothly as possible,” the statement added.



The Chief Executive Officer of FDA, Delese Mimi Darko, had early stated that some coagulated evaporated milk products of Nestle were safe.



The CEO said “a microbial analysis was conducted on samples taken from the manufacturing facility and complaint samples at the FDA Laboratory. Results from the analysis indicated that there was no microbial contamination of samples and therefore there is no food safety issue with the said coagulated milk products from Nestle.”