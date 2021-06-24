Iddirisu Iddisah tipped to replace Col. Damoah as customs boss

Business News of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

Colonel (Rtd) Kwadwo Damoah, the Commissioner of Ghana Customs, is most likely to be kicked out of office in the coming days, highly placed government sources said.



The Finance Ministry have already prepared his sack letter before the expiration of his tenure, an official has hinted Dailymailgh.com.



Col Damoah’s tenure is yet to expire, however, news of his exit is quite rife at the Finance Ministry.



Just like the previous head of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Kofi Nti, the said Commissioner is on way his out.



Taking over from Colonel Damoah is Seidu Iddirisu Iddisah who was made Deputy Commissioner in June 2020 and is being touted as the senior most, because of the fact that he was made to act as Deputy Commissioner in-charge of Prevention in 2018.



Iddisah was interdicted over issues that are not clear, according to the DayBreak newspaper.



He attended law school during the interdiction to become a lawyer.



