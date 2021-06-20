IPPs paid US$937m by government since 2017

Business News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: business24.com.gh

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that government paid US$937.5m to independent power producers (IPPs) as excess capacity charges in the last four years.



Appearing before Parliament on Thursday to answer questions on payments to IPPs, Mr. Ofori-Atta told the lawmakers that the payments were made to three companies. These were AKSA, which received an amount of US$347.2m; Karpowership, which was paid US$359m; and Cenpower, which received US$231.3m.



Meanwhile, the Minister also told Parliament that GH¢10bn worth of bonds were sold by the government to the Bank of Ghana in 2020.



He said this in response to a question posed by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, on the total amount of temporary advances from the Bank of Ghana to government last year.



Mr. Ofori-Atta said there were no temporary advances from the central bank to government in 2020, but added that repayment of the GH¢10bn of bonds will commence in November 2022.